APC PCC member, youth leaders, others defect to PDP in Delta

On Wednesday, a significant setback for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta resulted from a large number of party officials quitting and defecting to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Apostle Onome Eneromoja and six members of the Ward 10 Executive Committee in Ndokwa West resigned from their positions and joined the PDP. Eneromoja was a member of the APC Presidential campaign Council and the Deputy Director, Transport and Logistics, Delta South Senatorial Campaign Council.

The former youth leader of Isoko North LGA, Gospel Efe Obiaro, also led 10 ward youth leaders and other executive members of APC at LGA and Ward into PDP during the presidential campaign rally held in Asaba.

Following Otunba Nick Ovuakporie, “the former APC State Secretary, who also switched parties on Wednesday, they announced their defection.”

In a press conference with media on the margins of the presidential rally in Asaba, Obiaro stated that, “they had made the decision to leave the APC because the party had fallen short of its election promises to the populace, with increased poverty and widespread insecurity.”

“He praised Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for their significant contributions to the state’s development and urged Deltans and Nigerians to support the PDP in order to save and rebuild their nation.”

“They vowed to put in significant effort to further weaken the APC organization in Isoko Nation, declaring.”

“We’ll network and get our folks back to the umbrella party,” was said.

Former President of the Isoko National Youth Assembly and Senior Special Assistant to Governor Okowa on Community , Comrade Ovie Umuakpo, “commented on the development and expressed excitement for the possibility of working with the new party members.”

“I sincerely welcome all of my brothers and sisters who jumped ship from the APC and joined the PDP.”

The APC-led Federal Government left our country in ruins, and as a party, he declared, “we are dedicated to working hard to rescue and restore this country.”

