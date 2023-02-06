APC PCC blasts Obi over the redesign of the Naira, claiming it will cause hardship.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has criticized Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, for supporting the Central Bank of Nigeria’s desire to reform the currency.

According to The Punch, on Sunday, Obi welcomed the concept, claiming that the redesign of the currency will have long-term economic and social advantages for the nation.

On Sunday, during an appearance on Arise TV, Obi also reaffirmed his support for the strategy.

Nigeria is not alone in having its currency redesigned. There will be short-term discomfort and agony associated with this workout, but the long-term economic and societal advantages will be worth it. “However, there is room for growth,” Obi tweeted earlier.

On the other hand, Premium Times on Monday acquired a statement from Remi Omowaiye, the APC PCC in Osun State, in which he said the policy was an effort to “inflict miseries on Nigerians.”

Omowaiye said that Obi had conspired with the bank authorities to make life difficult for the Nigerian people.

Since Peter Obi had previous experience as a bank chairman and most bankers are profiting from the current economic crisis, I can see where he is coming from and can thus accept his actions. Fidelity Bank is of significant importance to Peter Obi. He “went to the Fidelity Bank to hide Anambra money that he should have utilized to build up the state.”

I don’t think Peter Obi would come out and start defending this policy, but he has shown us once again that his commercial interests come before those of Nigerians. I thought he’d feel bad for Nigerians and speak out against this policy, but he hasn’t done either; he’s also been silent on the issue of IPOB’s slaughter of civilians.

Instead of forcing Nigerians to endure hardship in order to get their hands on the new naira notes, the APC-PCC spokeswoman asked the CBN to devise efficient ways that would aid them.

He emphasized how inappropriate this policy was at the time: “We’re not saying they shouldn’t swap currencies, but we do think they should have a plan.” You demanded that we bring in old bills and coins, and now you’re giving them back to us. Obi’s motives for exploiting Nigerians’ distress for political advantage are quite evident.

People have money in the bank, but they can’t get to it. “How did you explain that?” Protests may be seen in a few different Nigerian cities. People are suffering due to this approach; two deaths have already occurred in Ibadan, and there were also protests in Warri.

He pointed out that this wasn’t the first time money has ever been altered throughout the globe. He said that the British government “allowed the old currencies to fade away without creating a barrier to accomplishing this” when they made the switch.

He expressed disappointment that the cashless policy could not be implemented to better improve the economy of the nation.

Imoleayo98 (

)