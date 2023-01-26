APC Ogun Rally: “When It’s Not Like This Then It’s Not A Presidential Rally”—Bashir Ahmad Says

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bashir Ahmad, a well-known social media figure and advisor to President Muhammadu Buhari in the media, recently posted some pictures on his official Twitter page. In the pictures, a sizable throng can be seen demonstrating their support for the All Progressive Congress’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu as they turn out in big numbers to the state’s APC presidential event.

Every time he boasted about how crowded the avenue was, he made sure to include a write-up to go along with the images.

His comments are “It is not a presidential campaign rally when it’s not like this. For Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and our fantastic party, the APC, this is Ogun.”

The responses from those who witnessed this were overwhelmingly positive. Many praised Bola Ahmed Tinubu for consistently drawing sizable crowds to most of his rallies, and others shared their thoughts and opinions about what they observed.

Please share your opinions with us because we’ll be looking for them.

Bettertainment (

)