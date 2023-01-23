This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC NWC Member, Lukman, Denies Supporting Obi

Salihu Lukman, a member of the National Working Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Sunday, January 22, denied reports that he has thrown his support for the 2023 presidentialcandidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi .

According to This Day reports, Lukman in a statement said it was with dismay that he saw reports that he is supporting Obi.

Adding that he could not imagine how anyone would imagine that he can support Obi or any other candidate asides from his party’s presidential candidate.

He said: “A close friend and comrade recently asked me if I am Obedient, suggesting that I am supporting Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party. To say the least, I was very dismayed that anyone could imagine I will support any candidate other than Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Speaking about the person of Peter Obi and his capacity, Lukman said there is a need to appeal to Obidients to honestly recognise the shortcomings of the Labour Party’s flag bearer.

He added: “In terms of the person of Mr. Peter Obi, so far, his characteristics is that of a typical Nigerian politician, who is more of an election merchant presenting himself every four years for election, even if it means changing political party.”

In another development, an APC Board of Trustees (BoT) and the National Caucus member from Abia state , Chief Ochiagha Benjamin Apugo, has solicited support for Peter Obi, saying that his integrity, competence and proven track record of achievements have put him ahead of other contenders of the seat.

The APC chieftain who addressed newsmen yesterday in his Ibeku Umuahia country home, also drummed support for the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Dr Alex Otti, saying he has the capital to rebuild Abia.

Apugo accused the APC-led Federal Government of neglecting Abia State, saying there is no federal presence in the state.

He also said that the APC had not done much for Ndigbo, and urged voters to vote based on the competence and integrity of candidates and not for the party logo in the forthcoming polls.

