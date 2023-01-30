APC Notify Nigerians Of PDP Plans To Dent Tinubu’s Name With Fake News, Especially In Hausa Language

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential Campaign Council of the APC has raised alarm over the opposition party’s plan to damage Tinubu’s name with unverified news, especially in Hausa Language.

According to Dailypost, the Director, Media and Publicity, Sir Bayo Onanuga said it is important to alert Nigerians of their plans before it starts manifesting.

The ruling party is concerned about the disharmony and crisis such fake news could cause, and the implications it would have on the security of the country.

Onanuga said, “the PDP and hired influencers have started pushing “nefarious contents by spoofing and using parody social media accounts of popular newspapers and blogs.” He added that the PDP have arranged dedicated workers to spread this fake news about Tinubu. “Their aim is to manipulate Nigerians, especially in the North, to see Tinubu in the bad light”, Onanuga said.

The ruling party went on to list some fake accounts they intend to use to spread such fake news. Vanguard Hausa and DailyTrust Hausa made the list. The APC claims that they plan on using this two medium to spread misinformation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp, etc.

Edyfine111 (

)