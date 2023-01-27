APC Northern Governors Are Not Part Of The People Working Against Tinubu’s Candidacy – Governor Sule

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has opined that it would be shameful for the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors in the Northern geopolitical zones to worked against the former Governor of Lagos State and APC presidential candidate, Aiwaju Bola Tinubu’s candidacy. He noted that he was shocked by the reports that some Northern governors in the ruling party are not working for Tinubu.

Photo: Governor Sule and Bola Tinubu

He noted that if the reports were found to be true, it would be a shame for APC Northern governors in particular to turned around and said they don’t want Tinubu to become the next president of Nigeria. He added that the APC Northern governors were the first to came to a conclusive decision before the party convention, that the presidency should be moved from the Northern geopolitical zones to the Southern geopolitical zones, and that’s what led to the emergence of the candidacy of the Former Lagos State Governor, Tinubu.

He further added that it would be out of character now for the Northern governors in the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) to turned their back to sabotaged the candidacy of the party presidential candidate. He noted that the APC Northern Governors are not part of the people working against Tinubu’s candidacy, because they have worked so hard and put their lives on the line to came into a conclusive decision that they wanted rotation in presidency, in order to have fairness in Nigeria.

Source: Daily Trust

