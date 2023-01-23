APC North-West chair debunks working for Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The North-West Zonal Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Salihu Lukman, denied rumors that he has abandoned his party and is working towards the candidacy of the Labour Party’s presidential nominee, Peter Obi.

This was stated in a statement released by his media handler, titled ‘Fallacious Politics of 2023’, issued on Sunday in Abuja. This news came shortly after a Director in the Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign council, Naja’atu Muhammad, resigned from the team and the ruling party.

Lukman, a member of the APC National Working Committee, reassured that he remains loyal to the party and has no intention of supporting any opposition candidate.

He emphasized his long-standing commitment to politics and the development of Nigeria, built on the foundation of equality and justice.

The current state of scholarship in Nigeria has led to the rise of misguided supporters who promote misinformation and divisive rhetoric against other candidates and their supporters. This type of behavior is detrimental to the democratic process.

As a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), I believe it is important to support all of our candidates while also showing respect for our opponents. People should have the freedom to make their own choices and those choices should be respected. Without this element of respect in politics, democracy risks devolving into anarchy. The temptation to engage in disrespectful politics may stem from a lack of confidence in winning the election.

Regarding the so-called “Obidients,” while we respect their choice, it is important for them to acknowledge the shortcomings of Peter Obi as a politician and the Labour Party as a political party.

Recognizing these shortcomings will be crucial in convincing Nigerians that their engagement in the contest is also a strategy for reform within both the person of Obi and the organization of the LP.

Obi’s history of being a “typical Nigerian politician” who changes parties every four years for elections, is indicative of a lack of commitment and loyalty to any political party.

This is evident in his transition from the All Progressive Grand Alliance to the Peoples Democratic Party and now the Labour Party between 2015 and now. There is no guarantee that his candidacy with the LP also bears a commitment to develop the party and overcome its challenges. Furthermore, considering the ongoing leadership crisis within the LP, it is questionable how Obi plans to address and resolve these issues through his campaign.

On the other hand, Tinubu is the only leading candidate who has never left his party and is presenting himself for the first time as a presidential candidate for the 2023 elections.

He has been a national political leader since he left office as the Governor of Lagos State in 2007. In addition, he and other leaders of the APC were instrumental in the political strategy that led to the defeat of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The candidacy of Tinubu, also known as Asiwaju, represents hope for the emergence of accountable leaders and the presence of political parties with accountable management as provided in their rules.

Many of us in the APC are supporting Asiwaju as part of our ongoing campaign to continue to build the APC as a progressive party, capable of producing accountable elected representatives at all levels.

We do so with the confidence that Asiwaju will build on the legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari, which includes respecting internal debate and contestation within the APC.

The APC is the only party in Nigeria that allows for internal debate and contestation.

