APC North East National Vice Chairman, Salihu Suspended From Party

Comrade Mustapha Salihu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) vice chairman for the North East, is currently the subject of a contentious suspension by his ward.

This is the second party chieftain to receive such treatment in Adamawa State within a few days after Senator Aishatu Ahmed Binani, the party’s nominee for governor, experienced a similar “suspension” over the weekend.

The leadership of the APC in Rumde Ward in the Yola North local government area declared a statement made public late on Sunday that Mustapha Salihu had been suspended from the party as a result of suspected “gross abuse of position, conspiracy, and behaviors typical of anti-party.”

In the letter of suspension they addressed to the acting state chairman and the head of the APC Yola North local government area, the ward executives expressed their hope that the suspension would be treated kindly. The vice chairman of the ward, the secretary, and 16 other executive members of the party in the ward all signed the letter.

Salihu’s suspension, however, has been openly deemed illegitimate by the party’s state leadership, exactly like in the case of Binani.

Salihu’s suspension was deemed illegal by the Adamawa State Working Committee (SWC) of the APC.

Dr. Raymond Chidama, the party’s state secretary, claimed in a statement that the opposition was utilizing unnamed individuals to harm the party’s chances of winning the upcoming elections.

The Rumde Ward APC leadership reportedly suspended Abdulkadir Abdullahi, their ward chairman, in an apparent effort to pave the way for Salihu’s suspension, according to DAILY POST. It is now evident that Abdulkadir Abdullahi objected to the suspension scheme.

The troublesome ward chairman has spoken out in opposition to his dismissal, insisting that he will keep his position and that Mustapha Salihu has done nothing to merit his dismissal.

Raymond condemned the suspension of the Rumde Ward Party’s state secretary and chairman, claiming that the executives’ “interloping attitude” was against the law and had nothing to do with the circumstance.

