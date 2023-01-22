APC Needs Nnamani, Ohakim For Ndigbo Votes, Not Online OBIdients Tweeting From Abroad —Adamu Garuba

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Prior to the February polls, All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman and former presidential candidate Adamu Garba pushed the party to accept Chimaroke Nnamani and Ikedi Ohakim.

In response to the Peoples Democratic Party’s recent suspension of Nnamani, Garba made this claim on his Twitter account (PDP).

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP suspended Nnamani and others for anti-party activities, stating that the decision was in accordance with the requirements of its Constitution (as amended in 2017).

However, Nnamani stated that his suspension was not in accordance with the party’s Constitution.

The former governors of Enugu and Imo states, Nnamani and Ohakim, were described as “political gladiators” by the APC chieftain when commenting on the development.

Garuba asserted that the government would use the political connections of the two to win Ndigbo voters.

We should welcome Chimaroke Nnamani and Ikedi Ohakim into our Batified team, he said, calling them “everlasting gentlemen and true political gladiators.” These are the actual Ndigbo with effective political structures and careers.

“Unlike the Internet OBIdients who are tweeting votes from outside the country.”

