‘APC needs Naira Notes to buy coke and bread for agents during the election’ – Festus Keyamo reveals

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Lawyer, Columnist and human rights activist Festus Egwarewa Keyamo publicly came out to reveal that the All Progressive Congress needs Naira Notes during the forthcoming election not to buy votes but to sort out important needs.

Speaking during a recent interview on Channels TV, Festus Keyamo revealed that they are some legitimate funds approved by the law just to be used to run the election. He further stressed that every political party needs to move money around on election day not for buying of votes but inorder to be able to buy coke, Pepsi and bread for the agents who will be working on that day.

“In his Words”

“Every Political Party needs to move money around on election day not for the bribing of voters but because the agents who will be working on that day will need to drink coke and Pepsi, they will also need to buy bread”, Festus Keyamo said and it stirred massive reactions from the general public. Click on the link below to watch the video.

Content created and supplied by: Ola_Dan (via 50minds

News )

