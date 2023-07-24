APC NEC to ratify Ganduje, Basiru as chairman, secretary

At its upcoming meeting, the All Progressives Congress National Executive Committee (NEC) is anticipated to approve the selection of Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje as national chairman and Senator Ajibola Basiru as national secretary.

After the resignation of the previous chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, a unanimous decision was made about the pair.

On the NWC’s request, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is anticipated to confirm the date of the NEC meeting.

According to The Punch, the NWC, NEC, and governors also concurred that the pre-existing zoning system for the makeup of the party leadership should be maintained to ensure a smooth transition.

According to a source, the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), chaired by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, convened in Abuja’s Imo State Lodge and supported Ganduje and Basiru.

The next day, Ganduje and Basiru met with governors and other party officials, including members of the National Caucus.

The source claims that the APC governors and other party blocs will express their decisions to the NEC through the National Caucus, of which President Tinubu is a member before the new chairman and secretary take over after the NEC’s approval.

The election of new national officials is one of the primary purposes of the national convention, as stated in the party’s constitution.

But the NEC is also given the authority to carry out national convention duties in between conventions.

According to Article 13(ii) of the APC constitution, the national convention has the party’s ultimate power.

It has the authority to approve party policies and programs as well as elect or dismiss national officers.

The NEC, the main executive body of the party, is given the authority to call or convene the national convention and set its agenda under Article 13.3 A (ii).

According to the constitution, the NEC can carry out all national convention duties in between national conventions.

The two-time governor of Kano State, Ganduje, is well-known throughout the party and the nation. Between 1999 and 2003, as well as between 2011 and 2015, he served as deputy governor of Kano State.

The attorney-general and commissioner for justice in Osun State, Basiru, who has a doctorate in law, formerly held the positions of commissioner for special duties and attorney-general.

He was the Senate’s spokesperson and was elected to the 9th Senate from the Osun Central District in 2019.

Following accusations about a lack of accountability and exclusive leadership, Adamu and Omisore quit last week.

They were also accused of failing to hold frequent NWC meetings, disregarding the party constitution concerning the NEC, and marginalizing important party organs.

Stakeholders never expressed concern over their departure, especially in light of the accusations made in the audit report of the party.

Salihu Lukman, the national vice chairman of the APC for the northwest, told reporters in Abuja that Adamu’s voluntary departure yesterday was not unexpected.

He claimed that the party was unable to endure a treacherous and subversive leadership.

Senator Abubakar Kyari, the Deputy National Chairman (North), has been serving in that capacity, but party stakeholders decided last week to elect new helmsmen without upending the North/South zoning scheme.

CREDIT: The Punch

