APC National Secretary, Omisore Reacts When Asked If Tinubu Will Appoint Nyesom Wike As A Minister

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Iyiola Omisore has reacted when asked if President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will appoint former Governor of Rivers State and Peoples Democratic Party chieftain, Nyesom Wike as a Minister.

Recall that Nyesom Wike, as a Governor under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party worked for the presidential ambition of former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The former Governor of Rivers State has been seen frequently at the Aso Rock presidential villa and it is believed in some quarters that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will send his name as a ministerial nominees to the upper chamber of the national assembly for confirmation.

When asked if Tinubu will constitute a government of national unity with members of the opposition parties like former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the national Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Iyiola Omisore said the decision is at the President’s discretion.

He added; “We are still consulting with the party, we are looking at the structure of the ministries. We are likely to structure the ministries to reflect Nigerians’ yearnings today, either merging some, rebranding some, naming some just to gather the agenda of Renewed Hope”

The recent statement by Iyiola Omisore which was shared by Channels Television on its verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians on the social media platform.

Source – Channels Television Verified Twitter Page

