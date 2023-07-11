APC National Secretary, Omisore Reacts When Asked If Tinubu Will Appoint Nyesom Wike As A Minister

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Iyiola Omisore, responded when questioned about the possibility of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointing Nyesom Wike, the former Governor of Rivers State and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as a Minister.

It should be noted that while serving as Governor under the banner of the PDP, Nyesom Wike actively supported the presidential aspirations of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the APC.

In recent times, the former Governor of Rivers State has frequently been seen at the Aso Rock presidential villa, leading to speculation in some quarters that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu might nominate him as a ministerial candidate, subject to confirmation by the upper chamber of the national assembly.

When asked about the possibility of Tinubu forming a government of national unity, incorporating members of opposition parties such as Nyesom Wike from the PDP, the national Secretary of the APC, Iyiola Omisore, stated that the decision lies within the President’s discretion.

He further remarked, “We are currently engaging in consultations within the party and considering the ministry’s structure. We are inclined towards aligning the ministries with the aspirations of Nigerians today, which may involve merging some, rebranding others, and assigning distinct names, all in pursuit of the agenda of Renewed Hope.”

The recent statement made by Iyiola Omisore, which was shared on the verified Twitter page of Channels Television, has sparked numerous reactions from Nigerian citizens on various social media platforms.

Dear valued readers, kindly share your thoughts on this matter by dropping your comments on the section below.

Overdose_gist (

)