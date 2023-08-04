APC National Legal Adviser Resigns.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) was rocked by the resignation of its National Legal Adviser known as Mr Ahmed El-Marzuq marking a significant development within the party. The sudden departure of the key figure, has raised eyebrows and triggered speculations about the reasons behind the decision.

He resigned on Wednesday with rumours that he was an ally of the former APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Ahmed. Party sources indicate that the resignation might be linked to internal disagreements and power struggles which may have followed the exit of Adamu.

However, no official statement has been released by the departing legal adviser or the party leadership to confirm or deny these speculations.

Mr El-Marzuq was seen in the news about three months ago suggesting the expulsion of the former Northwest National Vice Chairman, Mallam Salihu Lukman regarding his decision to take the party and it’s leadership to court. His suggestion was revealed in a leaked ‘legal opinion’ sent to Adamu on the 28th of April, 2023.

