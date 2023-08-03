APC National Executive Committee Elects former Governor Ganduje as National Chairman

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday, elected former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, as the National Chairman of the party.

The party’s NEC as well elected former spokesperson of the Senate, Ajibola Basiru, as its National Secretary.

Channels Television reported that the two party officials were elected today at the 12th NEC meeting of the party which took place at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

Present at theeeting were President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, chieftains of the party in the National Assembly, amongst others.

Recall that in previous month (July), two members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) resigned as officers of the party, they are the former Nassarawa State Governor Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Senator Iyiola Omisore who resigned as the party’s National Chairman and National Secretary respectively.

