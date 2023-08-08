APC national chairman Ganduje assures of stronger party structures

Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has assured of improved and more efficient internal mechanisms.

Mr Ganduje also pledged to ensure stronger party structures across states of the federation.

According to Felix Morka, the party’s national publicity secretary, Mr Ganduje, the immediate past governor of Kano State, gave the assurance on Tuesday in Abuja at the party’s 128th National Working Committee (NWC) meeting.

Mr Morka, while briefing journalists at the end of the NWC closed-door meeting, said though the meeting had a lean agenda, it was loaded with important items.

Mr Ganduje emerged as the APC national chairman at the party’s 12th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on August 3, following the resignation of Abdullahi Adamu.

Senator Ajibola Bashir also emerged as the party’s national secretary following the resignation of Iyola Omisore.

Mr Morka said consultations were ongoing to fill the remaining vacant positions in the NWC following the resignation of its national legal adviser, and national vice-chairman (North), Salihu Lukman and some others.

“We had a conversation about the composition of the complete council for the off-season elections in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi states and how to fashion a national campaign council for each of the states.

“We did look at the criteria for bringing people together to populate the council in order to provide the needed support to the State Campaign Councils,” he said.

He added that the meeting also discussed how to energise the party’s capital to ensure its victory in the elections.

Mr Morka further said the meeting briefed Messrs Ganduje and Bashir on the party’s finances to keep them current.

He said this was critical to bringing them on the same page with other members of the party’s NWC.

“We did discuss some internal matters, issues of systems and how to improve our internal processes to ensure that we continue to be effective and efficient.

“Not as in the use of our resources, but also in the use of our time and also the question of prioritising what we do and how we do them,” Mr Morka said.

Also, Mr Bashir said the APC under Mr Ganduje would be repositioned to support the administration of President Bola Tinubu, the party’s governors and its lawmakers.

(NAN)