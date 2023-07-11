APC National Chairman, Adamu Reveals Ondo State Governor, Akeredolu Is Incapacitated

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has confirmed that ailing Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, is incapacitated and needs prayer.

Adamu stated this at a meeting between the national leadership of the party and APC state executives in Abuja.

He said, “We regret to announce the extreme incapacity of the Governor of Ondo state who we understand has been hospitalised overseas. We wish and pray for him for a speedy recovery.”

SaharaReporters had reported on Monday that Akeredolu, extended his medical leave indefinitely overseas.

Ailing Ondo State Governor, Akeredolu Extends Medical Leave Abroad Indefinitely Jul 10, 2023

Image

The extension was contained in a letter he forwarded to the State House of Assembly. The date of the governor’s resumption was not however stated in the letter.

The Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, had said the governor’s action was in line with Section 190 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

According to the letter, his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa would continue to act as Governor until there is a written declaration to the contrary.

SaharaReporters had last week reported that Akeredolu assured Nigerians and residents of the state that he would soon return after his full recovery.

The bedridden governor had in a statement appreciated President Bola Tinubu and his political partly, the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the immense support they had shown him since the moment he was admitted to the hospital.

For Ondo residents, Akeredolu said he was willing to join them the moment his doctors certify that he could return to the country.

The statement had read, “I pen this message with a heart overflowing with immense gratitude and deep appreciation your dedication, understanding ceaseless prayers and messages of goodwill during my journey to recovery have been nothing short of a soothing balm for my soul. Your unwavering support and genuine affection have sustained my determination to renewed vigour and, most importantly to continue serving you, the good people of Ondo State

“I am profoundly grateful to our esteemed President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his team as well as all political party leaders, my brother Governors; the State Executive Council and the members of the State House of Assembly for their unwavering support. Your collective strength and solidarity have uplifted my spirit and reaffirmed my commitment to our shared vision for progress and development.

AUDIO: Ondo First Lady, Betty Reveals Governor Akeredolu Is ‘Seriously’ Sick, Threatens To Deal With Female Special Adviser For Refusing To Stay Away From Husband Jan 16, 2023

Image

“While I remain on the path to recovery, I eagerly await the moment when I will stand among you once again, rest assured in high spirits and have full faith in the expertise of my doctors. I will return to you ALL as soon as they deem it expedient.

“My dear people once again your prayers, support and the rejuvenating elixir of goodwill you have bestowed upon me have fortified my resolve. I am resolute in my dedication to serving you and working tirelessly for the betterment of our beloved Ondo State. Thank you from the depths of my heart.”

Earlier this year, SaharaReporters had exclusively reported that Akeredolu became bedridden and was in his residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, and that he was set to be flown out of Nigeria following his deteriorating health condition.

Sources had told SaharaReporters that he was unable to sign official documents due to his health condition.

It was also learnt that to prevent pictures of the governor’s emaciated looks from getting out, the family had asked security agents and a few politicians around him to put off their mobile phones.

The Ondo State government had thereafter confirmed the report, saying Akeredolu was indisposed but still alive and not dead, according to some unverified claims.