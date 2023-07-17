APC National Chairman, Adamu Finally Breaks Silence Over Controversial Resignation

Senator Abdullahi Adamu, who was recently alleged to have resigned as National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has now spoken out on the matter.

PM had reported that Senator Abdullahi Adamu, on Sunday night resigned from office.

There had been indications that Adamu was pressured to turn in his resignation letter while President Bola Tinubu was out of the country for an African Union (AU) meeting in Kenya.

However, while speaking on the controversial development in a chat with Daily Trust, Adamu promised not to comment on the matter until President Tinubu returns from the AU’s meeting.

The former governor of Nasarawa State said, “I won’t talk about the issue because the president is away.”

Meanwhile, a source that spoke with the platform revealed that Adamu submitted his resignation letter to the Chief of Staff of the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, around 4 pm on Sunday.

“He has resigned. The resignation letter signed by him has been sent to the villa. The letter was addressed to President Tinubu. But since the president is away in Kenya for the AU meeting, the letter was sent to his chief of staff” the source said.

Yidiat90 (

)