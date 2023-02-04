APC Must Understand That President Buhari Is Not The President Of APC But That Of Nigeria- Bwala

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Daniel Bwala, a spokesperson for the Atiku/Okowa campaign, has responded to remarks made by Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai on the North’s alleged obligation to All Progressives Congress presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In an interview with Arise Tv, Bwala remarked that the Northerners are a people who are not vulnerable to the whims of their leaders. He contended that, while Tinubu may have had advantageous relationships with certain Northern APC governors, these affiliations had little to do with Nigeria’s population. Bwala went on to say that President Muhammadu Buhari is a Nigerian, not an APC president. “The APC must get this.”

“Desperate people act in desperate ways,” he says, “and in the days ahead, you’ll notice that they’ll try to make it look as if the masses are suffering due to the policy while it is not so. In reality, they’re attempting to persuade the government to comply in order to assign Tinubu this responsibility.

“El-Rufai also discussed Tinubu’s obligation to the people of the North. With all due respect, Tinubu has no obligations to the North. We have a multi-party system, so they will not feel pressurized in the same manner that Nigerians do. APC Must understand that the president is not the president of the APC but that of Nigeria. He vowed to uphold the constitution’s directives. So the CBN policy is the policy of the country and not for APC”.

