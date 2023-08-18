APC Moves To Reconcile Okorocha, Uzodinma After Uche Nwosu’s Appeal

The passionate appeal made to Umar Ganduje, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), by Uche Nwosu, a former chief of staff to the Imo State government, is reportedly having a positive impact, according to the Nigerian Tribune.

Rochas Okorocha, the former governor of Imo State, and Hope Uzodimma, the current governor, who have been involved in sour political disputes, were spotted together at the Presidential Villa in Abuja in a remarkable turn of events. They were getting ready to meet with President Bola Tinubu, a key member of the APC.

Notably, Nwosu had previously gone to see Umar Ganduje at the APC Secretariat in Abuja and urged him to develop inclusivity and party unity. In order to bring the much-needed advantages of democracy to the Nigerian people, he highlighted the significance of a united APC.

Uzodimma and Okorocha came at the State House accompanied by the APC National Chairman. Later, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos State, joined them.

In accordance with the plan, Ganduje would accompany Okorocha, the recently-resigned governor of Imo State, and Uzodimma, who is currently the chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, to President Tinubu’s residence.

It represents a reconciliation between Uzodimma and Okorocha, who have been political rivals for many years, that they are now gathered at the Presidential Villa. Together with Ganduje’s participation, their surprising arrival together suggests a potential advancement in addressing the tensions inside the party.

The three of them met with Vice President Kashim Shettima at around 6:07 p.m., reiterating their commitment to locating common ground.

