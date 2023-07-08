APC Members In Rivers State Under Rotimi Amaechi Didn’t Support Ahmed Bola Tinubu – Asari Dokubo

As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu begins to compose a list of ministerial appointees to form his cabinet, the former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike is speculated to be the most considered for Rivers ministerial appointment. Prominent political figure, Alhaji Asari Dokubo has revealed why Wike deserves the position and not ex-minister Rotimi Amaechi

He explained that during the presidential election which saw President Tinubu as the winner, Nyesom Wike gave his all to give him the presidency while Rotimi Ameachi fought the president. He stated that Wike has earned the Rivers ministerial slot as he gave more than any APC member in the State.

From the video (52:28) posted on a live stream session his Facebook handle, he said; ” I have read so many things about people (APC members) against Nyesom Wike’s nomination as Minister. Let the truth be told, APC members in Rivers State under Rotimi Amaechi did not support Ahmed Bola Tinubu. Quote me anywhere because they never voted for him neither did they work for him. You are fighting the President and you want him to appoint you as a Minister? Never! Rotimi Amaechi, in your place, Nyesom Wike defeated you.”

