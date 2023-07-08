NEWS

APC Members In Rivers State Under Rotimi Amaechi Didn’t Support Ahmed Bola Tinubu – Asari Dokubo

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 10 hours ago
0 382 1 minute read

As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu begins to compose a list of ministerial appointees to form his cabinet, the former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike is speculated to be the most considered for Rivers ministerial appointment. Prominent political figure, Alhaji Asari Dokubo has revealed why Wike deserves the position and not ex-minister Rotimi Amaechi

He explained that during the presidential election which saw President Tinubu as the winner, Nyesom Wike gave his all to give him the presidency while Rotimi Ameachi fought the president. He stated that Wike has earned the Rivers ministerial slot as he gave more than any APC member in the State.

From the video (52:28) posted on a live stream session his Facebook handle, he said; ” I have read so many things about people (APC members) against Nyesom Wike’s nomination as Minister. Let the truth be told, APC members in Rivers State under Rotimi Amaechi did not support Ahmed Bola Tinubu. Quote me anywhere because they never voted for him neither did they work for him. You are fighting the President and you want him to appoint you as a Minister? Never! Rotimi Amaechi, in your place, Nyesom Wike defeated you.”

Aliceey001 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 10 hours ago
0 382 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

If Mmesoma was from Plateau or Niger, it wouldn’t have been as hot as this – Shehu Sani

4 mins ago

Police Benjamin Hundeyin Reacts To The Video Of A Lady Who Hid Hard Drugs Inside Bread

6 mins ago

EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Secret Police, DSS Detains Former Zamfara Governor, Yari Over N45billion Buhari Reelection Fund

11 mins ago

The Courts Have Affirmed That INEC Is At Liberty To Decide The Manner Of Declaring Result – Moyosore

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button