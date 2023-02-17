This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC Made Naira Redesign Policy, Asked For Extension And Then Took Itself To Court – Kenneth Okonkwo

Photo Credit: Google

Veteran Nollywood actor and the Spokesperson of the Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, of Labour Party, LP, Kenneth Okonkwo, has taken a swipe at the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, over the Naira redesign policy.

According to him, it is the ruling party that made the naira redesign policy, adding that it is the same party that asked for the extension of the deadline and it is still the same party that went to court to challenge the policy.

He further said the ruling party which does not obey court order is now rebelling against the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd) because of the policy.

Describing the APC as a party that is conflagrating, he said the party is confused.

He stated this in a series of tweet via his official Twitter page.

He wrote, “APC is the Party that made the naira redesign policy. APC is the Party that asked for the extension of the deadline. APC is the Party that went to Court to challenge the policy. APC is the Party that did not obey court order. APC is the Party that is rebelling against the President of Nigeria for the policy.

“This Party is confused and is conflagrating. It has lost every legitimacy to be in power and has become a threat to our democracy.

Photo Credit: Twitter

