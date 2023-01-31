APC Made A Mistake By Allowing Tinubu To Be Their Flagbearer- Ossai Success

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Delta State Governor Special Assistant on Media Mr. Ossai Success has said that The country is collapsing under the All Progressive Congress (APC), adding that the Party made a mistake by allowing Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu to be their flagbearer. He also lament that those following him (Tinubu) not all of them will vote for him during the election

In his own words, Ossai Success said “At this stage of our nation where the country is collapsing under the All Progressive Congress APC, we need a prepared, experienced, and sound Nigerian whose antecedents are meaningful to the people of Nigeria to lead us as President

I think the APC made a big mistake by allowing him to be their flag bearer considering the fact that Nigerians are tired of hearing him speak. He doesn’t have what it takes to lead Nigeria.

Source: Vanguard paper

