APC lost election in Lagos to someone unthinkable; That means INEC Wasn’t under any pressure-Balogun

Bayo Balogun, chairman, House of Representatives Committees on Electoral Matters, said that APC lost election in Lagos to someone unthinkable and that it means INEC was not under any pressure.

Bayo Balogun made the statement in an interview with TVC during the Politic Tonight program when he was asked that months after the 2023 election and we are still grappling with the aftermath, asking him for how long it will continue.

Bayo Balogun said that 2023 election is one of the best election so far. He said that the situation we are in now, is the making of the political parties and political actors. He said most of the cases in the court have no business being in court because the election process was free, fair and credible.

Balogun said that his thinking is that the court should increase the fine they levelled on cases that are brought to waste the time of the court.

He said people who went to court do not actually challenge the result but went to court, looking for technical ways of disqualifying another candidate.

He then said,

“This is the only time that the ruling party was actually losing election in its own base. APC lost election in Lagos to someone unthinkable, nothing happened. and we won in some areas we never thought we couldn’t have won. That means INEC was not under pressure, and they announced the result without any stress.”

