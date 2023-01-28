This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC loses House of Rep member to PDP in Katsina

A member of the House of Representatives representing Batagarawa/Rimi/Charanchi Federal Constituency, Katsina State, Honourable Hamza Dalhat, has resigned his membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) with immediate effect.

The choice is contained in a letter the regulation maker who didn’t steady a go back price price tag to the country wide meeting addressed to the APC Chairman for Batagarawa Ward ‘A’ wherein he hails from.

However, Hamza withinside the letter, did now no longer supply any purpose for dumping the ruling APC at this loss of life minute with election with the aid of using the corner.

Vanguard reliably accrued that the lawmaker will formally be acquired into the Katsina PDP own circle of relatives tomorrow, Monday.

The letter titled “Notice of Withdrawal from APC reads:

“I write to tell you of my choice to renounce my club of the All Progressives Congress with impact from the date of this letter.

“My celebration club registration slip is herewith connected as appropriate.

“I desire to apply this possibility to increase my profound appreciation and gratitude to the birthday birthday celebration and all of the participants who’ve contributed on one conflict or the opposite to make my live withinside the birthday birthday celebration memorable.

“May I additionally use this possibility to thank all my supporters and certainly the complete humans of Batagarawa, Rimi, Charanchi Federal Constituency for the possibility they gave me to make contributions my quota withinside the improvement of our united states at the same time as running withinside the House of Representatives.

“Please, be given the warranty of my persisted esteemed regards and consideration.”

