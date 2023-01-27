APC Leaders Who Failed to Impose a Consensus Candidate May be Sabotaging Tinubu -Jide Ojo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A Nigerian journalist, Jide Ojo, has said that some APC leaders who failed to impose their preferred choice as the party’s flagbearer may be behind the ordeals of Bola Tinubu. Speaking on Central, Jide recalled how a consensus candidate nearly emerged ahead of the APC presidential primary in 2022.

In response to the topic, Jide said, “I think Tinubu was expressing his frustration.” You may recall that on the eve of the APC presidential primary, the party’s chairman tried to present Ahmad Lawan as the consensus candidate of the APC. However, on the eve of the event, the northern APC governors prevailed on the president to throw the party primary open. This was how Tinubu emerged victorious at the expense of an acclaimed preferred flagbearer.

He added, “This shows that Tinubu may be rightly saying that APC leaders who tried to prevent his emergence as the party’s presidential candidate may be working with members of the opposition party to frustrate the policies of the current administration and make the APC lose the next presidential election.”

You can watch the interview here. (12:00 minute)

Adegori22 (

)