NEWS

APC leaders Think Buhari’s Record Can’t Deliver Them To Victory Without Massive Use Of Money- Shehu Sani

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 19 hours ago
0 320 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC leaders Think Buhari’s Record Can’t Deliver Them To Victory Without Massive Use Of Money- Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to say the All Progressive Congress (APC) leaders think President Buhari’s record can’t deliver them to victory without massive use of money. 

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the outspoken Shehu Sani recently posted a tweet on his microblogging, Twitter, say before the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari comes to an end, he wanted to leave behind a legacy where money doesn’t influence who becomes the next president of Nigeria. 

However, Shehu Sani added to his statement by saying the leaders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) thought that President Buhari’s record in the office cannot deliver them to victory in the election without the massive use of money. 

Shehu Sani concluded his statement that this was the basis of their family battle.

In his statement, Shehu Sani wrote below’

“President Buhari wants to leave behind a legacy where money doesn’t influence who becomes Nigeria’s next president. The Ruling party leaders thinks that his record in Office can’t deliver them to victory without the massive use of money. This is the basis of their family war.”

What’s your take on what Shehu Sani said? To share your thoughts, and opinions, please use the space provided below

Content created and supplied by: Naija-hub-news (via 50minds
News )

#APC #leaders #Buharis #Record #Deliver #Victory #Massive #Money #Shehu #SaniAPC leaders Think Buhari’s Record Can’t Deliver Them To Victory Without Massive Use Of Money- Shehu Sani Publish on 2023-02-11 17:51:16



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 19 hours ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Atiku Vows To Donate $60bn For South East Businesses If Elected In February 25.

3 mins ago

Kidnappings: Kogi residents in anguish, demand dismissal of Olamaboro LGA chairman

5 mins ago

2023:SERAP to sue President Buhari’s govt over attack on Peter Obi’s supporters in Lagos State

10 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Anyone Wike Supports For Presidency Will Fail-Ayodele; AIG Lawan Jimeta Is Dead

12 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button