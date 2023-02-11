This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC leaders Think Buhari’s Record Can’t Deliver Them To Victory Without Massive Use Of Money- Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to say the All Progressive Congress (APC) leaders think President Buhari’s record can’t deliver them to victory without massive use of money.

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the outspoken Shehu Sani recently posted a tweet on his microblogging, Twitter, say before the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari comes to an end, he wanted to leave behind a legacy where money doesn’t influence who becomes the next president of Nigeria.

However, Shehu Sani added to his statement by saying the leaders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) thought that President Buhari’s record in the office cannot deliver them to victory in the election without the massive use of money.

Shehu Sani concluded his statement that this was the basis of their family battle.

In his statement, Shehu Sani wrote below’

“President Buhari wants to leave behind a legacy where money doesn’t influence who becomes Nigeria’s next president. The Ruling party leaders thinks that his record in Office can’t deliver them to victory without the massive use of money. This is the basis of their family war.”

