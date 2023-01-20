APC leader urges Nigerians to collect their PVCs before the deadline.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Uba Michael, a former APC governorship candidate in Delta State, has urged those who have not yet collected their Permanent Voters’ Card, to do so before the collection window closes.

As a response to the expiration of the collection deadline, Uba made the call on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that Nigerians who want to participate in selecting the next government must be aware that they cannot do so without their PVCs, which is why he felt the need to add his voice to the call.

We are aware that possessing it, which will be required on d-day, is the only way to participate in the upcoming general elections. Therefore, it is not sufficient to simply wish to exercise your right; you must also possess the necessary equipment, which in this instance is the voters card.

“So I’m urging everyone who registered but hasn’t picked up yet to do so before the INEC collection window closes,” He went on to say that he also urged Nigerians to vote for All Progressives Congress candidates so that, if they win, the new administration could continue the projects and programs of the previous one.

