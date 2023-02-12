This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC leader Dr. Manzo Daniel Maigari urges Nigerians to separate religion and clan from politics.

Dr. Manzo Daniel Maigari, a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the former Commissioner of Agriculture for Kaduna State, has urged his fellow Nigerians not to let their religious or tribal affiliations divert them from the party’s goals.

Issue-based politics, he said, would be more effective in addressing the needs of the people.

In an interview with reporters, the former commissioner from Governor Nasir El-First Rufai’s term said, “We have continued on as if political policy were merely a religion.” It’s incorrect, and it’s why certain segments of the nation have become so rigidly connected with one political party rather than seeing politics as a forum for the exchange of ideas with the goal of finding answers that benefit society as a whole.

“It is inappropriate to be receptive to one political party and keep out others without taking into account the benefits the region stands to receive from the party,” Dr. Manzo, Director-General, Nigeria Agricultural Business Group, remarked. Not only does it make little sense, but it also destroys the positive chances that come with politics by encouraging pointless competitiveness. As such, it is best treated as a game.

He said the Nigerian people would be wise to study the political climate and trends in order to avoid being left behind and instead prepare for the future by taking advantage of the freedoms and benefits that come with a democratic government.

He decried the fact that the people of southern Kaduna are stereotyped as belonging to one political party and refusing to work with those of any other affiliation, arguing that this is bad for the political future of the region.

When asked about the state government’s performance under Governor El-Rufai, he defended it by noting that it had prioritized physical development and that it had distributed state funds for such projects fairly.

When asked about the APC’s gubernatorial candidate, Senator Uba Sani, he praised Sani’s work for his district while in the Senate, noting that Sani sponsored five pieces of legislation and drew significant projects to all of the local government areas that make up his senatorial district.

He also praised Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, saying that he felt Tinubu would, if elected president, form a solid team that would rigorously work on the party’s manifesto for the development of the nation.

