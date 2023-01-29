This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC lauds Soludo for approving Ekwueme Square for Tinubu’s Anambra campaign

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is expected to storm Anambra State tomorrow (Tuesday) in continuation of his February 25 election campaign rallies.

Anambra State Coordinator of APC Presidential Campaign Council APC -PCC, Senator Margery Okadigo and her deputy, Senator Emma Anosike who disclosed this yesterday while inspecting the arena, stated: “as it stands, everything is set as Anambra State governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has equally, approved Dr Alex Ekwueme square for the mother of all rallies in Awka”.

Along with Chief Basil Ejidike, the party’s state chairman, and the rally’s organising committee chairman, Sir Azuka Okwuosa, Okadigbo and Anosike asserted that the state’s 100,000 APC members and supporters would attend the Tuesday event, which they dubbed the “mother of all rallies” in Anambra.

Women, young people, and others who were not APC members have been organising for Asiwaju Tinubu at the local level, according to Senator Margery Okadigbo.

The NNPC Board Chairman stated that Asiwaju’s Tuesday outcome would surprise the opposition and that the APC does not believe in noisy campaigns but rather in campaigns that focus on the needs of the local community.

Ndi-Anambra will support Tinubu because of their long-standing friendship with him that dates back to the time when he was the governor of Lagos State, she stated.

The APC State Chairman, Chief Basil Ejidike, praised Soludo for sanctioning the location for Tinubu’s rally alongside his running mate Kashim Shetrima and said that the event will force opposition to “shut up” in the State.

“The Presidential Campaign Management Committee has gathered all the supporters across the 21 LGAs for the event and they are very much hopeful for the enormous success,” Ejidike continued.

“We’re totally prepared for the next President of Nigeria Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Tuesday,” claimed Ejidike.

Sir Azuka Okwuosa, the chairman of the rally’s organising committee, advised people to ignore some of the information they found on social media and added that the APC in Anambra State was unaffected in any way.

He added that everything had been done to ensure the demonstration was a tremendous success and that the opposition, which had been fueling the flames of unrest within the APC, would be disgraced.

