APC Lauds Dumwe Over Online Contest, Charges Winners To Be Good Ambassadors Of The Party And Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State has commended a Chieftain of the party, Barrister David Ayuba Dumwe (DAD) for sponsoring a first of its kind online contest aimed at creating awareness on the developmental strides recorded by the Governor Abdullahi Sule-led administration in the State.

In a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Chief Otaru Douglas on Sunday, the party described the act as patriotism at its peak.

Otaru who described Dumwe as a good willed politician and public spirited philanthropist said his efforts to ensure landslide victory of the governing party in this year’s general elections is well appreciated and worthy of emulation.

“There’s no better way to demonstrate commitment, dedication and loyalty to the party than this singular act. This is patriotism at its peak and the party is not taking it for granted.

“On behalf of His Excellency Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule and entire members of the State Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) we are saying thank you for all you have continued to do to promote the ideals of our great party,” Otaru added.

The APC Spokesperson congratulated the winners of the contest charged them to be good ambassadors of the party and Nigeria at large.

Dumwe had on Friday January 20 announced an online contest tagged: DAD For A.A Sule’s Weekend Giveaway where winners were gifted ₦10,000 each as prize.

The contest produced Kirayi and Abdulazeez as inaugural winners on Friday and three persons namely Sambo, Abdulwahab and Isaac emerged winners for the Day 2 episode of the online contest held on Saturday January 21, 2023.

For the final episode of the contest, three participants emerged as winners and received ₦10,000 each as prize while additional three participants also got ₦2,000 as consolation prizes.

The sponsor is also the founder of DAD Foundation who over the years had in no small measure impacted the lives of Nigerians at the rural areas.

He’s married with children and hails from Arum in Wamba local government area of Nasarawa State. He holds the traditional title of Jakadan Arum.

Content created and supplied by: Ngutor (via 50minds

News )

