APC Lagos Rally: “Everywhere is Full with Crowd, We’re Unable to Leave Ikeja for the Last 2hours” –APC Women Leader

Having traversed most states in the Nigeria including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has taken his presidential campaign train Lagos State in preparation for the presidential elections scheduled for Saturday, February, 25, 2023.

As several videos and pictures were circulating round various social media outlets, the Lagos State All Progressives Congress Women Leader, Jumoke Okoya-Thomas was seen in one of such videos where she lamented that the car conveying some chieftains of the ruling party including the former Lagos governor was stuck in Ikeja, Lagos for the last two hours because the streets were full of people who came out drum their support for him.

She said, “I’m sure you know where we are right now, we’ve been out for the last two hours as the streets are full, everywhere is shut down, we are unable to leave Ikeja in the last two hours, we’re still on the road.”

