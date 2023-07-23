APC Knocks Atiku After He Asked Court To Tell INEC To Declare Him As Winner of Feb. 25 Election

The All Progressives Congress (APC), says the allegation made by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar lacks substance.

According to Daily Post Nigeria, in a statement released on Saturday, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, dismissed Atiku’s allegations as baseless and absurd. He asserted that there was nothing in Atiku’s statement that warranted any response from the ruling party.

According to the spokesperson, Atiku’s statement made unfounded claims, accusing the APC and its government of orchestrating a scheme to intimidate the judiciary with the aim of influencing pending court cases. However, Morka emphasized that Atiku and his supporters failed to provide any evidence to substantiate these reckless and deceptive allegations.

The spokesperson further reaffirmed the resounding victory of President Bola Tinubu and the APC in the election. He expressed the party’s unwavering trust and confidence in the courts’ ability to administer electoral justice in full compliance with the Constitution and all applicable laws.

He further stated, “To be completely frank, Atiku Abubakar’s statement holds no merit that would warrant any response from the APC. It is simply a baseless and nonsensical assertion, lacking any substance or logical reasoning.

“It appears to be nothing more than a feeble attempt to concoct an excuse, hoping to divert attention from the likely outcome of a defeat in court. Atiku has failed miserably in presenting a credible case to support his unfounded claim of winning the previous Presidential Election.”

