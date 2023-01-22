APC is the only party that could care for women, children —Governor Bagudu’s Wife Says

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, and his wife, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, encouraged women to support Dr. Nasir Idris, the state’s gubernatorial candidate, and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, Argungu town came to a complete standstill.

Thousands of women from various LGAs and communities descended onto the ancient city of Argungu to honor the governor’s wife, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, who was responsible for organizing the APC rally for women.

Dr. Bagudu thanked the crowd for turning out in huge numbers for the gathering and asked the women to get their PVCs and utilize them to cast their votes for all APC candidates in the general elections.

She said: “I want to commend all of you for coming out enmass to attend this rally. Don’t be deceived by other political parties, APC is the only party that could care for women, children and we must all remained in APC “.

