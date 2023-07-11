APC Is Preparing For A Rerun But We Are Asking For An Outright Declaration Of Obi As Winner – LP

As Nigerians continue to monitor proceedings at the ongoing Election Petitions Tribunal currently sitting in the nation’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Labour Party has come out to allege that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) may have begun preparing for a rerun due to the avalanche of evidence tendered by petitioners challenging the outcome of the February 25 presidential polls.

According to a Sahara Reporters publication, while addressing members from the United States in an online meeting on Monday, the Labour Party’s National Chairman, Barrister Julius Abure urged the people to be alert to the possibility of an election rerun, adding that the party would have preferred for its candidate, Peter Gregory Obi to be declared the outright winner by the five-man panel of Appeal Court Justices presiding over the tribunal.

He said; “Rumors have it that those in government are already planing for rerun and this is one of the support we will be canvassing from you. You should be getting prepared because since all those in government are already preparing for a rerun, we should not be taken unawares.

So, we will be needing your engagement and support on this aspect if par adventure it happens today, that the election is nullified, which is not what we are asking for. We are asking for an outright declaration of Peter Obi as the President of Nigeria. We believe we won the election, and with the results and statistics that we have, we are not expecting anything less than the declaration of Obi as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

SOURCE: TWITTER.

FranklySpeaking123 (

)