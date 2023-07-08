APC Is Playing To The Gallery By Refusing To Open Defense On Atiku’s Petition – Barrister Eluchie

Eluchie criticized the APC’s refusal to open its defense as a mere attempt to gain public sympathy and stressed the significance of addressing the constitutional issues raised by the PDP’s petitions through a fair and impartial legal process.

Renowned lawyer and political analyst, Barrister Eze Eluchie, has expressed his disagreement with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for refusing to open its defense against the petitions filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, at the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Nigeria. During the court proceedings on July 5, 2023, the APC’s lawyers stated that they saw no need to “flog dead horses” and would not present a defense, implying that they considered the PDP’s case to be weak.

He said; “The APC’s statement that it will not enter its defense, is just playing to the gallery. Because there are very critical issues that are in the purview of the public and which point to the fact that the party has a herculean task to overcome to uphold its election victory at the Tribunal. First of all, they have the issue of the mandatory 25% FCT votes which their candidate did not get.”

“The second issue is the forfeiture of over four hundred thousand Dollars by the party’s flag bearer. What the Constitution provides for is if the person has paid a fine for any offense bordering on fraud and dishonesty. These are the exact terms used by the Constitution. It didn’t say that there has to be a conviction, but rather, a fine being paid by the candidate. And by all definitions, a fine is also forfeiture. So, the posture of the APC that they have nothing to defend is just merely playing to the gallery when substantial Constitutional issues are being raised by the petitioners at the tribunal.”

In an interview with Voice Of the People FM, Eluchie argued that the APC’s decision not to respond to the PDP’s petitions was merely a strategic move to garner public support rather than a reflection of the actual merits of the case. Eluchie pointed out that the petitions raised significant constitutional issues that deserved judicial attention and resolution.

Eluchie emphasized that the purpose of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal is to provide a platform for parties to present their arguments and evidence, and by declining to open their defense, the APC was not fulfilling its responsibility in the legal process. He believed that the constitutional issues raised in the petitions should be thoroughly examined by the tribunal in order to ensure justice and the integrity of the electoral process.

The lawyer also highlighted the importance of judicial redress in addressing the constitutional concerns raised by the PDP’s petitions. He emphasized that the tribunal has a vital role to play in upholding the rule of law and ensuring that all parties have a fair opportunity to present their case and provide evidence. Eluchie concluded by urging the APC to reconsider its stance and participate fully in the legal proceedings to demonstrate its commitment to transparency and accountability.

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 12:55).

