APC Is Not Fighting Buhari On Behalf Of Nigerians, It’s Fighting For Survival – Eze Nzehocha

Amid the ongoing public uproar that has greeted the recent outbursts credited to several chieftains and governors in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in which they lampooned President Muhammadu Buhari’s insistence on the contentious ban on old naira notes ahead of the general elections, veteran journalist, and political analyst, Eze Nzehocha has come out to share his thoughts on the tussle within the APC over the controversial CBN Policy.

Recall that shortly after Buhari’s live national broadcast on Thursday, in which he insisted on going ahead with the ban on 500 and 1000 old naira notes despite the Supreme Court injunction temporarily suspending the CBN policy, the Speaker of the House of Reps and APC stalwart, Femi Gbajabiamila came out to declare that the President’s stance on the policy was not only wrong but it also flew in the face of the court order.

Later on, Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje was quoted accusing Buhari of making deliberate attempts to use the policy to destroy the party that brought him to power before leaving office in May 2023.

Reacting to the development during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program on Friday morning, Nzehocha, who is the Assistant Editor of the New National Star Paper, stated that the recent outbursts from the APC chieftains against Buhari have shown that they were never really fighting for Nigerians when the policy was first launched but rather, they were fighting for political survival.

He said; “The APC governors, and House of Assembly members, especially the Speaker are all interpreting President Buhari’s speech the way it suits them. What all these shenanigans from the APC have proven to Nigerians is that there are people that will just come to the center (Abuja) to make some statements that will deceive the people into thinking that these persons are fighting for the masses. But if you dig deep down and think deeply, you find out that they fighting for their own political survival.”

You can watch Nzehocha’s remarks on AIT here.

SOURCE: YouTube.

