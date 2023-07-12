APC Is Incompetent & Dishonest That It Borrows Money Before Thinking Of What To Do With It – Kenneth Okonkwo

Lawyer and one of the members of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council, Kenneth Okonkwo has stated that the rulling All Progressive Congress, APC, lacks honesty

He made the statement in a post that he shared on his official Twitter page on Wednesday. His post surfaced after report of The president demanding for 500 billion naira for palliatives surfaced online.

In his post, he said that the party is so incompetent that it borrows money first before thinking of what to do with the money

He said that the country is now living in bondage of debts

According to the post that he wrote, he said that “APC is so incompetent and dishonest that it borrows money before thinking of what to do with it. Nigeria is now living in bondage of debts. God please deliver us “

