APC Is Fighting For Political Survival- Eze Nzehocha.

As the nation continues to groan under the socio-economic hardship brought about by the contentious new naira policy initiated by the Godwin Emefiele-led Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Eze Nzehocha who is famouly known as an Assistant Editor of the New National Star Paper has recently come out to express his thoughts on the tussle within the APC over the controversial CBN Policy.

However, it could be recalled that shortly after Buhari banned the use of the old N500 and N1000 notes and ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to recirculate the old N200 notes back into the system, in order to ease the hardship that is being experienced by Nigerians due to the new Naira notes scarcity, Femi Gbajabiamila who is famouly known as the Speaker of the House of Reps and APC stalwart, declared that the President’s stance on the policy was not only wrong but it also flew in the face of the court order.

In reaction, during a live interview on the Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program on Friday morning, Nzehocha who is also known as a veteran journalist, and political analyst stated that the recent outbursts from the APC chieftains against Buhari have shown that they were never really fighting for Nigerians when the policy was first launched but rather, they were fighting for political survival.

In addition, Nzehocha further made a concluding statement saying, “the APC governors, and House of Assembly members, especially the Speaker are all interpreting President Buhari’s speech the way it suits them. What all these shenanigans from the APC have proven to Nigerians is that there are people that will just come to the center (Abuja) to make some statements that will deceive the people into thinking that these persons are fighting for the masses.

