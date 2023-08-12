APC Is Dead To The Needs, Feelings, Yearnings, Sufferings & Insecurity In Nigeria- Obaze Drags APC

The Former Secretary to the Government of Anambra State and a Chieftain of the Labour Party, Mr Oseloka Obaze, has noted that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, is dead to the needs, feelings, yearnings, sufferings and insecuriy in the country.

Speaking further, the Labour Party’s Chieftain demanded to know what it means to rule the people if the people are being governed by the dead.

Mr Oseloka Obaze made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his twitter handle on Saturday morning. He wrote: “APC is dead to the needs, feelings, yearnings, sufferings and insecuriy of Nigerians. What does the rule of the people mesh if the people are governed by the dead?”

Since this present administration led by Bola Ahmed Tinubu, came into power on May 29th, Mr Obaze and other opposition members have been criticising the Bola Tinubu’s led government, accusing him and his party of being insensitive to the yearnings and sufferings of the Nigerian people, most especially as it regards to the removal of fuel subsidy. With the way things are going, it doesn’t look as if they are going to stop soon.

