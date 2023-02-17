APC Is Confused, They Are Rebelling Against Buhari For The Naira Redesign Policy They Made- Okonkwo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kenneth Okonkwo, the spokesperson of Peter Obi presidential campaign team has reacted concerning the naira scarcity in the country due to the naira redesign policy under APC government.

He said

APC is the Party that made the naira redesign policy. APC is the Party that asked for the extension of the deadline. APC is the Party that went to Court to challenge the policy. APC is the Party that did not obey court order. APC is the Party that is rebelling against the President of Nigeria for the policy. This Party is confused and is conflagrating. It has lost every legitimacy to be in power and has become a threat to our democracy.

However, the spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC), Festus Keyamo, has alluded to President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive on the naira swap policy being ill-advised.

Dear Nigerians, what are your opinions on this issue ?

