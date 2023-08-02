APC Intends Settling Ganduje As The First Governor In The North To Stand Behind Bola Tinubu

A news report from the Daily Trust paper states that a source within the All Progressives Congress (APC) has confirmed that former Governor of Nasarawa State, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, is considering contesting for the position of the party’s National Chairman if the North-Central geopolitical zone retains the position.

During the 2022 National convention of the APC, Al-Makura had contested for the office of the party’s national chairman, but President Muhammadu Buhari persuaded him and other contenders to step down in favour of Abdullahi Adamu. The source close to Al-Makura revealed that he is indeed interested in the position but would require the endorsement of influential figures to proceed with his candidacy. If the North-Central zone is given the opportunity to retain the position, or if President Buhari decides to favor him, Al-Makura would contest for the chairmanship.

However, the APC seems inclined to support Abdullahi Ganduje, the first governor from the North to stand behind Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Ganduje is being considered for the chairmanship due to his strong backing of Tinubu, which has garnered support within the party. Nevertheless, there are other factors at play.

“But as it stands now, the All Progressives Congress wants to settle for Abdullahi Ganduje as the first governor in the North to stand behind Tinubu. They want to settle for Ganduje because he solidly stood behind Tinubu. That is why they want to give him the chairmanship position of the party. But there are other issues.”

The source also mentioned that Adams Oshiomhole, the former National Chairman of the APC, had resigned from his position, and there is resistance from some members who are opposed to Abdullahi Ganduje’s emergence as the APC National Chairman. Also, there were expectations that Al-Makura might be nominated as a minister, but his name was not included in the first list of nominees. The final decision rests with President Buhari.

Finally, the news report discusses the possibility of Umaru Tanko Al-Makura vying for the position of APC National Chairman, contingent on certain circumstances and the support he receives from influential figures within the party. The APC’s preference for Abdullahi Ganduje and the opposition to his candidacy are also mentioned, along with the uncertainty surrounding Al-Makura’s potential ministerial nomination. The final decision lies with President Buhari.

Source: Daily Trust paper

