APC Has Murdered Sleep, They Will Sleep No More Until They Return The Mandate – LP Chairman, Abure

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure has reacted as Nigerians await the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

Recall that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has heard the petitions filed against the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 2023 presidential election. The Petitions were filed by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The Vanguard paper reported that Julius Abure, in a gathering in Lagos State said; “APC has murdered sleep, they will sleep no more until they return the mandate they stole from us. They stole our mandate but they don’t know what to do with it. They don’t have an idea how to govern, that is why they are inflicting hardship on Nigerians.”

The recent statement by Julius Abure which was shared by The Vanguard paper on its verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians on the social media platform.

Peteru4011 (

)