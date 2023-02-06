APC has cancelled a campaign event in Oyo indefinitely.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As a result of the ongoing unrest in Oyo State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has decided to postpone the presidential rally that was scheduled to take place there.

This information was disclosed by the party on Monday.

According to the Daily Post, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate for the APC and candidate for president, was scheduled to visit Ibadan on Tuesday as part of his ongoing presidential campaign.

The party, on the other hand, has announced that it will not be hosting the campaign event as originally scheduled.

Wasiu Olawale Sadare, who serves as the publicity secretary of the APC in Oyo State, has confirmed that the delay would take place.

In a brief statement that was made accessible to the media on Monday, Sadare said that the delay was required because of the issue created by the shortage of fresh naira notes and fuel.

In a statement that was given to the DAILY POST in Ibadan, Sadare stated, “We regret to announce the indefinite delay of our presidential rally, which was previously set for tomorrow” (Tuesday).

“The decision was presumably made in reference to the ongoing issues confronting the people and the need to enable President Muhammadu Buhari to work around the situation and ensure that normalcy returns, particularly in relation to the gasoline and currency crises,” the statement said.

Imoleayo98 (

)