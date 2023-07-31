APC Group Reply Cardinal Onaiyekan, Claim Tinubu Can’t Be Removed By Any Court

The Confederation of All Progressives Congress (APC) Support Groups Nationwide has issued a strong response to recent statements made by Cardinal John Onaiyekan concerning President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s position in office. During a news conference held in Kaduna, the National Coordinator of the support groups, Kailani Muhammad, vehemently disagreed with the cardinal’s remarks, asserting that only God has the power to remove President Tinubu from his position as the President of Nigeria.

The group expressed their condemnation of Cardinal Onaiyekan’s statements, stating that they believe many Nigerians are also unhappy with his remarks. They particularly criticized the cardinal for not promoting peace, unity, and sincerity of purpose, which they believe a man of God should do.

The APC support groups reaffirmed their confidence in President Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 elections and expressed their trust in the judiciary to make the right decisions. They argued that the evidence presented by the opposition parties, the Labour Party and the PDP, did not sufficiently prove any major irregularities or ballot box snatching in the 148,900 polling units across the country.

Emphasizing that President Tinubu obtained two-thirds of the total votes cast in 24 out of the 36 states in Nigeria, the support groups see this as a strong mandate from the Nigerian people.

This news conference underscores the heightened emotions and political divisions surrounding the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria. As the country awaits the final decisions of the judiciary, supporters of different political parties are passionately defending their positions, while the credibility and impartiality of the legal process are being closely scrutinized.

It is important to recognize that disputes over election results are not uncommon in any democracy, and the role of the judiciary is to impartially review the evidence presented and make fair and just decisions. While supporters of President Tinubu firmly believe in his victory and mandate, the opposing parties continue to challenge the election results through the legal system.

As the political climate remains charged, it is crucial for all stakeholders, including political leaders, religious figures, and citizens, to exercise restraint, respect the rule of law, and prioritize the unity and stability of the nation. The outcomes of the legal proceedings will play a significant role in shaping Nigeria’s political landscape in the coming days and weeks.

