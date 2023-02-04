APC group: Adamu-led NWC is incompetent, Several actions have led to defections

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A group known as the Concerned All Progressives Congress (APC) Stakeholders says the national working committee (NWC) of the party, led by Abdullahi Adamu, its national chairman, is “incompetent”.

Dominic Alancha, the organization’s national coordinator, stated during a news conference in Abuja on Saturday that the party’s NWC actions caused some party members to desert.

Alancha claimed that the party’s leadership had failed to gather money for Bola Tinubu, the APC’s nominee, to run for president.

“Suffice it to say that this NWC is maybe the most inept since the founding of this party. Very dull and secretive,” he declared.

“At the most recent count, they had about N38 billion from the selling of forms, but they lacked transparency regarding what they did with the funds. They botched the state-level primaries, which infuriated a lot of people and caused a significant amount of desertion.

They have soured relations with key party players.

This is the first time in the history of political campaigns that the ruling party failed to fulfil its obligation to organise party members and important stakeholders to raise campaign funds for the party and to schedule a meeting of the NEC to discuss the health of the party and the campaign.

The coordinator described the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) new naira note policy implementation period as “terrible.”

Due to residents’ inability to obtain the newly redesigned naira note, he claimed, “it has plunged the country into a terrible disaster, as we are witnessing with some pockets of protest around the country, grinding the economy to a complete halt.”

“We worry that if this goes on, law and order would completely and totally collapse.”

In order to lessen the pain of the populace, Alancha suggested that the apex bank extend the usage of outdated naira notes by a further six months. According to the Cable report.

