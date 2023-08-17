APC Govt Violated Freedom Of Expression & Fired Adv Standard Panel For Approving Billboard- LP DG
The OBIDATTI Presidential campaign Council DG, Akin Osuntokun has stated that the ruling party has violated the freedom of expression
His post is coming after a large billboard with the All Eyes On The Judiciary in Abuja was pulled down
Since the billboard was pulled down, there have been several reactions from online users
In a statement that the labour party DG made, he said the ruling party has violated constitutionally guaranteed freedom of expression
He Made the statement saying that removing the billboard is tantamount to trying to suppress the freedom of expression on of the people
He said after they violated the freedom of expression, they went ahead to fire the advertising standing panel for approving a billboard
He said things like that usually raise doubt about the authenticity the demo racy
Kindly read part of his full post below
See the tweet that he made on his official Twitter page
Bodeblogs (
)