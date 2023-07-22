APC Gov’t Shows Indifference to Nigerians’ Welfare in Subsidy Palliative, Says Dele Farotimi

According to the Vanguard, in his recent interview with Arise Television, Dele Farotimi, a lawyer and political analyst, expressed his disappointment with the current approach of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government towards subsidies and their effect on ordinary Nigerians.

Farotimi firmly stated that the government’s measures have failed to adequately address the concerns and realities of the common people in Nigeria.

In his words, these policies reflect a clear disconnect between the federal government and its citizens, further emphasizing the lack of will within the APC to genuinely improve the lives of Nigerians.

This sentiment echoes widespread criticism of the government’s handling of subsidies, which many argue disproportionately affect the most vulnerable members of society.

Just recently, during a meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC), chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima and attended by governors from all 36 states, palliative measures were agreed upon.

These measures aimed to provide cash transfers to Nigerians through state social registers, allowing for more tailored and localized assistance.

This decision came shortly after President Bola Tinubu proposed the transfer of N8,000 to 12 million impoverished households for six months as a way to allete the impact of the fuel subsidy removal.

President Tinubu believes that this cash transfer will have a multiplier effect, ultimately benefiting approximately 60 million individuals across the nation.

It is important to note that the President intends for these transfers to be conducted digitally, ensuring a streamlined and efficient process.

Despite these efforts, Farotimi remains skeptical about the true impact of these measures and questions whether they will truly address the hardships faced by ordinary Nigerians.

He continues to advocate for a more comprehensive and effective approach that genuinely puts the well-being of Nigerians at the forefront of policymaking.

