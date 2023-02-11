This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC govt has fulfilled promise of change – Buhari

President Buhari speaking at Ugwuogo Nike in Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, spoke on the campaign point, the ‘change mantra’, and said his government has fulfilled the ‘change’ promise made to Nigerians.

His representative, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister for Foreign Affairs, said this while commissioning and handing over the Federal Government Housing Estate in Enugu State, that he had fulfilled that promise in several areas.

On the ‘change mantra’ cardinal point of its campaign, he had said, “this housing estate is an example of the fulfilment of that promise of change,” saying with more land, the Federal Government will do more.

He lauded the Enugu State Government for providing the land space, as he disclosed the Housing Scheme across the country had created jobs and boosted the economy of micro, small and medium-sized businesses.

He said these were those who won the contracts to build the houses with Onyeama announcing that the Federal Government had redeemed the pledge made to the glorious Super Eagles in 1994 for winning the African Cup of Nations.

Onyeama later moved to Hillside Primary School, in Udi Local Government Area to also commission another project, two classroom blocks, done under the SDGs projects of the Federal Government.

