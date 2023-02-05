APC Govs Visiting Buhari Over Naira Redesign, Didn’t Visit During ASUU Strike – Ben Bruce

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

For sometime now, the Naira redesign policy which has been causing challenges among Nigerian citizens has also created a division among Nigerian politicians. While some of these politicians believe it is a decision in the right direction, others believe it is an idea conceived in an attempt to sabotage the forthcoming General election.

One of the politicians who have shown their support for the policy is popular Bayelsan Politician, Ben Murray-Bruce, who recently took to his social media page to query some politicians why they are visiting President Muhammadu Buhari over the policy.

Ben said that these politicians did not show up at the Aso Villa when the citizens were facing challenges like the ASUU Strike, non payment of salaries and so on but suddenly started showing concern because of the naira redesign policy.

In his words, Be said: “But why are the APC Governors visiting Buhari over the Naira redesign? How many times did they visit Buhari when they refused to pay salaries of civil servants? When 3 million students were at home over ASUU strike, they did not visit. Emefiele is on track. I support him!”

